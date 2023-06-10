23 uplift projects approved to improve recreational facilities

Islamabad:The civic agency has approved 23 development projects to provide better recreational facilities to the residents of the capital city.According to the official data, the uplift projects approved by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) included development of ladies park in sector I-14, development of park in sector F-10, barbed wire fencing in sector D-12, soft landscapping at four different locations in Fatima Jinnah Park, construction of five jogging tracks in sectors F-5, F-7, G-6, G-7 and along with Faisal Avenue, construction of protection wall in sector F series, maintenance of boundary fence and other civil works of Parks (East); provision of benches, dustbins and playing gadgets in different parks of F and G series; development of 'Exercise Units' in parks of G and F series, rehabilitation of pipe grill/fence of F-10 and G-9 side of F-9 Park, construction of cycle track on F-10 side of Fatima Jinnah Park, rehabilitation of jogging track near F-8 side of F-9 Park and repair of walkways at different locations of F-9 Park.

An official has said the tender process for all these uplift projects would be completed in the coming weeks, adding "We will ensure completion of these uplift projects in near future. The residents of the city will have more better recreational facilities till end of this year.”

He said "We will carry out these projects with our own financial resources and it is an ongoing process that will continue in the coming years. The main focus is on facilitating all those people who want to adopt healthy activities including use of bicycles, jogging and walk amid green environment." While commenting over the decision of the civic agency MNA Maiza Hameed said, “The relevant authorities should make sure that cameras are installed in every nook and corner of the parks. The proper lighting along with foolproof security is a must in the parks to ensure safety of the visitors.”