Govt wants to bring education at par with world standards: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Friday has said the government is paying special attention to the promotion of higher education and wants to bring it at par with the international standards. Dr Mustafa Ayden of Eurasian University Union from Turkey met Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday. Rectors and academicians of private sector universities were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman said that the government is paying special attention to promote higher education in the country and bring it at par with the international standards.

He said that as chancellor, he has taken various measures for the improvement of universities in the public and private sector in Punjab. The governor said that he has formed consortia on the seven most important areas and the universities are working together on these consortia. He said that he was focusing on promoting synergy between the universities, adding that the public and private sector universities can benefit better from each other's experiences. He said that Pakistan and Turkiye have unprecedented historical and fraternal relations. He said that Pakistan and Turkey are bound in a strong relationship in terms of religion, culture and history. On this occasion, Dr. Mustafa Ayden of the Western University Union said that there is a great potential in higher education in Pakistan.

He said that the private sector is playing important role in the promotion of higher education. Dr Mustafa Ayden said that Lahore is a historical city and there is great learning opportunity by seeing the historical places here. He said that Pakistan was the first to help the earthquake victims in Turkey.He said we cannot forget the love of Pakistanis for the people of Turkey. Dr. Mustafa Aiden said that the meetings with university authorities in Lahore remained very useful. He said that thousands of Pakistani students are studying in Turkish universities. Dr Mustafa Ayden thanked the governor and invited him to attend the conference in Turkey as a special guest.

Chairman Superior University Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman said that Dr Mustafa Aydan's visit to Pakistan will create opportunities for further improvement in the higher education sector of the country. The governor presented a souvenir to Dr Mustafa Aydan. The Governor's wife presented a traditional Punjab Chadar to the wife of Dr Mustafa Aydan while Dr Mustafa Aydan presented traditional Turkish souvenirs to the governor.