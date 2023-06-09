IG pins badges on 30 promoted cops

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and other senior police officers pinned new ranks badges on 30 promoted inspectors from various districts including Lahore at a ceremony at the Central Police Office on Thursday. Families of promoted officers were specially invited to the ceremony.

IG Punjab said that during this week, more than 8,300 promotions, including 600 in patrolling police have been made across Punjab besides fixing the service structure of CTD. He said that the health profile of police force is completed and psychological profiling of convicted personnel will be undertaken now.

He reiterated that all resources and funds are being utilised for the welfare, promotion, efficiency of soldiers. IG Punjab directed to familiarise themselves with information technology applications and tools under IT-based policing. He further said that the encirclement around fugitive proclaimed offenders inside and outside the country should be further tightened and the dangerous criminals involved in serious crimes should be brought under the law and punished by the courts.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah along with other officers were present at the ceremony.

Habitual hoax callers to face FIRs, trials

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is issuing warning to 200 top hoax callers about their illegal activity every month. Despite the warning, those making unnecessary calls on 15 will now face FIRs and trials. It is pertinent to mention here that the 15 emergency helpline is a free service of the government for the convenience of citizens in distress.

PSCA spokesperson said that 2570,859 calls were received from all over Punjab on emergency 15 in May, out of which 222,816 calls were based on facts and immediate police assistance was provided. Among the calls received, 15 lakh 49 thousand 868 calls were irrelevant. In May, 10 people, including children, were reunited with the help of PSCA Lost and Found Centre.