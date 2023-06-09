Hockey camp to begin from June 12

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is going to organise a training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India, from August 3 to 12.

It has invited the following players and team officials to join the training camp from June 12 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore. Col (Retd) Umar Sabir, the Team Manager, will oversee the training sessions. Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (MPCL), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Ali Raza (Punjab), Faizan Janjua (Customs), Waqar (WAPDA), Abdullah Sheikh (Sindh), Bilal Khan (Balochistan) Defenders: Arbaz Ahmad (MPCL), Sufyan Khan (KPK), Muhammad Abdullah (MPCL), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Bilal Aslam (Customs) Midfielders: Junaid Manzoor (NBP), Ahtisham Aslam (MPCL), Murtaza Yaqoob (WAPDA), M Baqir (Punjab), Arbaz Ayaz (Sindh), Nadeem Khan (KPK), M Zain (Customs), Muhammad Ammad (Customs)

Forwards: Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA), Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Afraz (MPCL), Abdul Hannan Shahid (WAPDA), Rooman (WAPDA), Shahzaib Khan (Customs), Usama Bashir (PAF), M Imran (PAF), Arshad Liaqat (MPCL), Abdul Wahab (Sindh), Abdul Rehman (WAPDA), Zikriya Hayat (Navy), Ali Murtaza (Customs), Basharat Ali (Navy), Abdul Qayyum (Customs), Bilal Akram (Punjab), Muhammad Adnan (Sindh), Rana Suhail Riaz (Customs), Waqar Ali (MPCL), Shoaib Khan (KPK), Abdul Wajid (Balochistan), Saad Shafique (Punjab), Taimoor Javed Khan (Punjab), Shahbaz Haider (Navy), Muhammad Arsalan (Punjab).