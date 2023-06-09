SCBA calls for safe return of missing lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday urged law enforcement agencies to carry out a fair and transparent probe into the disappearance of Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi, locate him, and ensure his immediate safe return. In a statement issued here, SCBA Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir expressed concerns over the disappearance of the lawyer and called for immediate action for his safe return. He said that Rahi, besides being an advocate of the Supreme Court, is also a member of the SCBA; hence, the association views this incident with grave concern.

“This association cannot turn a blind eye towards the disappearance of one of its members as it raises serious concerns about the safety and security of the lawyers who play a crucial role in safeguarding the fundamental rights of individuals, ensuring access to justice, and upholding the principles of democracy,” he said, adding that any harm or threat to their well-being undermines the foundations of a just society. He said that under the Constitution, the fundamental rights of every citizen are protected and no one is allowed to violate them, adding that the disappearance of Rahi amounts to a grave violation of fundamental and human rights.

“It is incumbent upon relevant law enforcement agencies to carry out a fair and transparent probe into the matter so as to locate him and ensure his immediate safe return,” he concluded. It is pertinent to mention that Riaz Hanif Rahi was one of the petitioners who had challenged the Audio Leaks Commission probing the recent alleged audio leaks involving former and present judges of the superior judiciary and their families, besides challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) 2023.