Govt asked to consult traders on market hours

Islamabad: President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the government should consult with the business community to determine the working hours of the markets, says a press release.Imposing a unilateral policy in difficult business conditions will not be beneficial. The business community supports the measures taken to save energy, but without consultation, the measures will harm the country’s economy. Construction and repair works have been started in the markets of Islamabad With the efforts of Islamabad Chamber, CDA has decided to carry out uplift work, Market Committees should cooperate with Chamber and CDA to make the project successful.He said that the business community needs unity in difficult situations. He said that under the energy saving policy, the govt should consult the business community on the closure of shops at 8 o’clock. If the office hours are changed to 7 to 3 instead of 8 to 5, then there will be no need to force anyone to close the shop at 8 o’clock.
MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan emir Sirajul Haq said that the ruling families of South Punjab kept the locals...
ISLAMABAD: Dean of African Group and Ambassador of Morocco Mohammad Karmoune on Thursday said that Africa has a...
ISLAMABAD: Mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif has requested the Supreme Court to include former prime minister...
KARACHI: Scores of political leaders from Sindh, including three former chief ministers Arbab Ghulam Raheem, Liaquat...
CHITRAL: At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a pickup fell into a ravine in Goshal Gol...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior on Thursday condemned May 9 attacks on military installations and...