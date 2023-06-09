Govt asked to consult traders on market hours

Islamabad: President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the government should consult with the business community to determine the working hours of the markets, says a press release.Imposing a unilateral policy in difficult business conditions will not be beneficial. The business community supports the measures taken to save energy, but without consultation, the measures will harm the country’s economy. Construction and repair works have been started in the markets of Islamabad With the efforts of Islamabad Chamber, CDA has decided to carry out uplift work, Market Committees should cooperate with Chamber and CDA to make the project successful.He said that the business community needs unity in difficult situations. He said that under the energy saving policy, the govt should consult the business community on the closure of shops at 8 o’clock. If the office hours are changed to 7 to 3 instead of 8 to 5, then there will be no need to force anyone to close the shop at 8 o’clock.