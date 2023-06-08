Govt facilitating intending Haj pilgrims: minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Haj, Religious and Minority Affairs Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Wednesday said the government would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims. He said that the intending pilgrims were being provided with all facilities at the Haj Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar. He added that from the next year, passports and visa documents would be also provided at the Hajj Complex.

An official handout said that he expressed these views during a visit to Hajj Complex. Secretary Haj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Department Dr. Asad Ali was also present. Feroz Jamal reviewed the facilities provided to the intending pilgrims at the complex and inspected the vaccination centre, dispensary and training centre.Director Haj KP Qazi Sami-ur-Rahman while briefing the minister said that this year 179,000 people from all over the country would go to Hajj. He added that around 21,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would perform Haj this year.