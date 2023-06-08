Govt facilitating intending Haj pilgrims: minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Haj, Religious and Minority Affairs Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Wednesday said the government would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims. He said that the intending pilgrims were being provided with all facilities at the Haj Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar. He added that from the next year, passports and visa documents would be also provided at the Hajj Complex.
An official handout said that he expressed these views during a visit to Hajj Complex. Secretary Haj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Department Dr. Asad Ali was also present. Feroz Jamal reviewed the facilities provided to the intending pilgrims at the complex and inspected the vaccination centre, dispensary and training centre.Director Haj KP Qazi Sami-ur-Rahman while briefing the minister said that this year 179,000 people from all over the country would go to Hajj. He added that around 21,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would perform Haj this year.
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee was informed Wednesday the railway land worth Rs. 4.4 billion has been...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with APPNA Institute of Public Health and the International...
PESHAWAR: Apart from routine tasks, the two major challenges for the new administration of the capital city police is...
HARIPUR: Three persons, including a woman, were found dead in different parts of the district, police officials said...
PESHAWAR: To address the potential challenges of the upcoming monsoon season, the Provincial Disaster Management...
TIMERGARA: The stray dogs bit more than 10 people, most of them children, in parts of Lower Dir district on...