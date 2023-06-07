Governor asks young cops to improve thana culture

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the nation has high expectations from the young police officers to make their mark in controlling the lawlessness and maintaining peace.
He was talking to a delegation of police officers comprising under-training Deputy Superintendent of Sindh Police at the National Police Academy Islamabad, led by DIG Police National Police Training Academy, Nauman Siddiqui which called on him at Governor’s House, here Tuesday. Governor said that joining of police service by the young officers was encouraging, and the nation had high expectations from them to discharge their duties in controlling the lawlessness and maintaining peace.
He expressed the hope that the young officers would play their role in improving the police station culture and restore the confidence of people in the police. He urged the police officers to make honesty and good conduct their motto and render their services to the fullest to ensure speedy justice to the people.
LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted operation...
Four Dolphin Squad officials were suspended after registration of a case against them over torture of a transgender in...
Around 13 people died, whereas 1,181 were injured in 1,142 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
LAHORE:A suspected robber was arrested after being injured in a police encounter in the Muslim Town area. Reportedly,...
LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt Mustansar Feroz has been assigned the additional charge of the post of SSP ...
LAHORE:Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar has directed the officers of the Excise...