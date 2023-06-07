Governor asks young cops to improve thana culture

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the nation has high expectations from the young police officers to make their mark in controlling the lawlessness and maintaining peace.

He was talking to a delegation of police officers comprising under-training Deputy Superintendent of Sindh Police at the National Police Academy Islamabad, led by DIG Police National Police Training Academy, Nauman Siddiqui which called on him at Governor’s House, here Tuesday. Governor said that joining of police service by the young officers was encouraging, and the nation had high expectations from them to discharge their duties in controlling the lawlessness and maintaining peace.

He expressed the hope that the young officers would play their role in improving the police station culture and restore the confidence of people in the police. He urged the police officers to make honesty and good conduct their motto and render their services to the fullest to ensure speedy justice to the people.