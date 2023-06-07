Egypt, Israel pledge cooperation after border bloodshed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to boost cooperation on Tuesday after an Egyptian policeman shot dead three Israeli soldiers before being killed, officials said. Sisi received a telephone call from Netanyahu about Saturday´s deadly violence on the normally calm border, the spokesman for the Egyptian president said. During the conversation, the two leaders stressed “the importance of coordination between the two countries to clarify the circumstances”, he said. Egypt has said the policeman crossed into Israel while chasing drug smugglers, leading to exchanges of fire with Israeli soldiers.