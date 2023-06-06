Microplastic impacts nutrition, health

Islamabad: Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has signed an agreement to collaborate to further the cause of nutrition in Pakistan, says a press release. Dr Suleri, executive director SDPI, while addressing said that nutritional security is most important aspect which is threatened by variety of factors. Of which most important are climate change and consumption of microplastics. Plastics are highly resistant to degradation and sustain in the environment for a prolonged period resulting in getting way into human food chain.

Microplastic exposure to humans is caused by foods of both animal and plant origin, food additives, drinks, and plastic food packaging. He concluded that this year Environment Day theme is Plastic Pollution. By reducing the microplastic consumption, we can ensure proper utilisation of food consumed by the humans and avoid plastic-toxicity. Speaking at the occasion, Faiz Rasool, senior policy advisor GAIN Pakistan said food safety is an important pillar to ensure food and nutrition security. Therefore, there is need to work for a national Food Safety Policy in Pakistan. Same goes for Multisectoral National Nutrition Policy.

Dietary guidelines are available but these need to get translated into the practices and the food consumption approaches. In the backdrop of nutrition emergency announced by the government of Pakistan, there is an immediate need to bring all like-minded organisations to strive for a national nutrition and national food safety policies.