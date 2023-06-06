Violence against healthcare workers condemned

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA-Centre) has condemned the incidents of violence against healthcare workers, as highlighted in the recent report issued by NGO Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).
In a statement issued Monday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr Abdul Ghafoor said that PMA demanded the government provide foolproof security to the healthcare workers but unfortunately healthcare providers were facing assault, threats and sometime demise, while fulfilling their noble duty of saving lives. These distressing incidents not only endanger the well-being of medical professionals but these incidents compel doctors to leave the country.
Pakistan Medical Association demanded the government, law enforcement agencies, and relevant stakeholders to address this grave issue. PMA demanded the government legislate strict laws so that nobody could have the courage to get violent against healthcare providers. In this regard, Health Protection bill should be finalised by negotiating with stakeholders. This bill must be promulgated through a presidential ordinance to save the lives and health of medical professionals.
The incidents of violence against doctors are increasing day by day. Recently a doctor at Children’s Hospital Lahore was tortured and humiliated. Such incidents against the integrity of medical profession are not acceptable to PMA.
