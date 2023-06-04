LHC stays appointment of VCs

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Saturday stopped the process of appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) in Punjab Universities.

LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim issued a restraining order till June 27. Petitioner Raja Ali Raza had challenged the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors in the universities of Punjab. Raja Ali Raza filed a petition under Article 199 of the Constitution. He argued that the process of appointing permanent vice-chancellors in universities is a violation of the Election Act 2017. He said that the caretaker government of Punjab had started the process of appointing vice-chancellors in 19 universities.

The search committee of the higher education department had started the interviews of the vice-chancellors from May 22. The court after hearing the arguments issued the stay order. Earlier on May 22, the High Court Bahawalpur Bench Judge Justice Asim Hafeez had also issued an injunction in this case.