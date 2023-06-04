Punjab, KP interim govts to present budgets for 120 days: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference in Islamabad on August 30, 2022. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the two caretaker provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would present the upcoming budgets for 120 days under the constitutional requirement. After the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting held on Friday, the minister of planning was asked whether the caretaker provincial governments would present their interim budgets. Iqbal said under the constitutional requirements, the two provincial governments in Punjab and KP would present the interim budget for 120 days. Under the Constitution, the caretaker setup could present a budget for 120 days and these two governments would comply with the Constitution, he added.