Cleaning up

With the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha approaching, I wanted to highlight the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The aftermath of this celebration often leads to a substantial increase in waste, especially animal remains. It is crucial that we approach this occasion with a sense of civic responsibility and ensure that our towns and cities remain clean and sanitary during and after the festivities. It is essential to follow the proper guidelines and regulations for animal sacrifices, ensuring that the waste is appropriately disposed of in designated areas. Local authorities should collaborate with community leaders and organizations to establish efficient waste management systems, including timely collection and proper disposal of animal remains.

Furthermore, as responsible citizens, we should actively participate in cleaning drives and initiatives organized by local communities and non-governmental organizations. By dedicating a small portion of our time to these efforts, we can significantly contribute to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for everyone.

Rifat Khan

Karachi