Sheikh Rashid, Khattak submit replies in £190m settlement case

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and defence minister Pervez Khattak did not appear before the NAB investigation team in the £190 million settlement case. However, they submitted their written replies through counsel.

On Tuesday, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Balochistan Awami Party leader and former minister for defence production Zubaida Jalal recorded their statements in the case. The NAB had summoned the former cabinet members of the PTI government on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his written response said he was not present in the cabinet meeting on December 13, 2019, when the matter of Al-Qadir Trust was discussed. He clarified that he had left the meeting before that agenda item was taken up.

He mentioned that he had no knowledge, evidence, or documents regarding the Al-Qadir Trust. He also noted that he had strained relations with Shahzad Akbar and was not on speaking terms with him.

Sources said that the NAB team had questioned Fawad Chaudhry for an hour regarding the case.

They said the NAB team has also summoned the former minister for planning, development, and special initiative Asad Umar on Wednesday (today) in the case.