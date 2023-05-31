Maryam meets Australian HC, calls for promotion of trade

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan Neil Hawkins met with Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday. Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins on his arrival at Jatti Umrah. The High Commissioner of Australia discussed issues of mutual interest with Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan and Australia have a historic partnership, Maryam Nawaz said adding Australia’s role in educating Pakistani students was very important and appreciable. She sought further bilateral cooperation in various fields, including education, culture, trade and investment.

“Pakistanis in Australia are a source of strength in the relationship between the two countries,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said and maintained that promotion of bilateral trade can lead to further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Joint activities in sports, including cricket, can provide a better environment for the youth, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said and suggested that both the countries should take advantage of the wide possibilities of cooperation in trade and tourism.

She thanked Australia for its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan during the Corona epidemic. Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on getting the party post.

The High Commissioner said similar interactions would also take place in future.