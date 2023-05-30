Finland hosts major air exercise with Nato allies

HELSINKI: Nato´s newest member Finland on Monday kicked off military air exercises involving over a dozen countries and a total of 150 aircraft, weeks after the country joined the alliance in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.
“The exercise has started today. We currently have the first big rotation underway,” Colonel Henrik Elo from the Finnish Air Force, which hosts the exercise, told AFP. For nearly two weeks, soldiers and fighter jets from 14 nations, 12 of which are Nato members, will take part in exercises, mainly over Sweden´s northern regions.
