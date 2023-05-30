People living in free land due to sacrifices of martyrs: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that due to the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, the Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies, the people of the country have been living in a free land and enjoying a sound sleep.

“Those who do not respect the sacrifices rendered by our army, Rangers and police for the sake of this country and the nation are bound to meet the wrath of the nation for their actions of attacking statues of the Shuhada, the Jinnah House and the GHQ on May 9.”

Shah made these remarks while speaking at the Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada programme organised at a hotel on Monday. He said that though the martyrdom of any law enforcement official brings tears to the eyes of their family members, the pride and satisfaction he has witnessed on their faces is the manifestation of love for their country, and its people and institutions.

The CM recalled his condolence visit to the houses of Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and Maj Saeed Tunio of Larkana, who had died in a helicopter crash last year in August. He said the son of Lt Gen Sarfaraz and the father of Maj Saeed were in high spirits, and they were proud of the sacrifices of their near and dear ones.

“My prayers are for the Shuhada of the Pakistan Army, the Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies, and I believe they live in the heavens,” he said, and saluted the mothers who had given birth to the sons who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

Talking about the May 9 incident, Shah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s supporters also caused heavy losses to public and private properties in Karachi, but he twice met the Rangers and police chiefs to avert the protesters’ nefarious designs of causing more harm.

The CM said that in the attack on the Karachi Police Office in February, brave policemen and Rangers soldiers had sacrificed their lives. He added that in the operation against dacoits in the Kutcha areas, policemen, including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Deen Mohammad Leghari, SHO Abdul Malik Kamangar, and constables Saleem Chachar and Jatoi Pitafi, had embraced Shahadat in November 2022.

Shah said he has recommended their names for awarding them Tamgha-e-Shujaat. He said his party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had lain down his life for the sake of the country.

The CM said the leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and “we being the heirs of our Shaheed leaders know the nobility of their sacrifice, the importance of Shuhada, which is why we the PPP respect the Shuhada, their families and their legacy”.