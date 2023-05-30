Rain turns weather pleasant

Islamabad: Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed different parts of the federal capital on Monday afternoon, decreasing the day temperatures and turning the weather pleasant.
The rain started as a drizzle around 3:45 pm, turned into light to moderate intensity and continued for a short time. The rain occurred after the westerly wave entered the western and upper parts of the country on Sunday and was likely to persist till tomorrow (Wednesday).
A number of people visited the popular recreational spots of the capital to enjoy the weather. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has earlier forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain in upper and central parts during this week with occasional gaps while temperatures are likely to remain normal to below normal.
