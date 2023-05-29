Over 192 PTI activists arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have arrested more than 192 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists for allegedly damaging the government and public properties in Mardan on May 9, sources said.

The arrestees have been charged under different sections of the law and so far, 127 accused have been imprisoned. The sources said that six accused have been handed over to the army and their trial would be conducted in a military court.

The police released nine accused under section 169/63 and declared two accused as innocent.Riaz Paindakhel advocate, head of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) committee established to provided free legal aid to the PTI workers, told The News that the committee headed by him also included Islam Wardak advocate, former president district bar association, Jawad Ali Khan advocate, Sajjad Chishti advocate, Shams-ur-Rehman advocate, Saddam advocate and Abbas Khan Advocate.

He argued that ILF was trying its best to provide legal aid to the PTI workers who were arrested in the May 9 incidents. He said their team was proceeding the cases of PTI workers in different courts, including Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) in Mardan district.

He argued that the committee members had also contacted the families of the arrested PTI workers. He said the next date of hearing for bail in ATC court is June 1. He argued that the legal team is fully prepared to pursue the cases.