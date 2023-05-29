Students honour Pakistan’s martyrs & ghazis

Islamabad:Roots Millennium Education Group, Pakistan Largest Teaching and learning community of Schools, Colleges and University hosted and commemorated Martyrs Day at TMUC Auditorium Islamabad says a press release.

The symposium held great significance in honouring the martyrs’ legacy and the values they stood for. The panel and forum remember national sacrifices and honoured the Martyrs & Ghazi’s with tributes who have given their lives for our nation. Together, we must ensure that the national sacrifices are never forgotten.

A graceful and solemn ceremony was held to pay tribute to the heroes of our nation, our Martyrs & our Ghazi’s. The Panel of esteemed guests included Former Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman as the Chief Guest, Maj Gen Dr. Muhammad Samrez Salik, Ambassador Maj Gen Dr. Raza Muhammad, Additional Secretary National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi and Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq as the Guest Speakers.

The Chief guest and esteemed guests of honour spoke of their experiences in defending our precious motherland and the sacrifices made by their fellow countrymen and women and the worthy citizens of Pakistan in the war against terror. The Chief guest, Air Vice marshal Sohail Aman HI (M), NI (M) spoke of his love for his beloved homeland that encouraged him to rise to heights during his service and how the youth, the true future of Pakistan need to be invested wholeheartedly in whatever endeavours they set their eyes upon to make Pakistan’s future brighter so as to honor the sacrifices made by our nation’s unlimited martyrs.

Maj Gen (r) Dr. Muhammad Samrez Salik talked of his encounters and experiences that deepened this commitment to honour the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan, by making sure that all efforts are towards a safer and secure Pakistan for the coming generations. Ambassador Maj Gen (r) Dr. Raza Muhammad shared his memories that despite being targeted and staring down death, how his love and devotion to his country Pakistan kept him going and the measure he initiated to make Pakistan soar to heights of prosperity with the commitment of all joined forces.