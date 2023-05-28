Man arrested over Downing Street crash

LONDON: A man arrested after a car crashed into gates at Downing Street, the British prime minister’s London complex, has been remanded in custody on unrelated “indecent images” charges, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old was detained at the scene of the collision on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving and “has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter,” London’s Metropolitan Police said.

But he was charged with “an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children” and appeared at a London court on Saturday, police added. He was remanded in custody until June 23.