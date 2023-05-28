Man arrested over Downing Street crash

LONDON: A man arrested after a car crashed into gates at Downing Street, the British prime minister’s London complex, has been remanded in custody on unrelated “indecent images” charges, police said Saturday.
The 43-year-old was detained at the scene of the collision on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving and “has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter,” London’s Metropolitan Police said.
But he was charged with “an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children” and appeared at a London court on Saturday, police added. He was remanded in custody until June 23.
KABUL: Two people were killed on Saturday when clashes broke out between Taliban and Iranian forces at the...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has accused UN special envoy Volker Perthes of stoking a brutal...
LONDON: UK airports were chaotic on Saturday after glitches in the passport e-gate system held up people arriving in...
NEW YORK: The US state of Connecticut has exonerated 12 people convicted of witchcraft in colonial America almost 400...
TAIPEI: Three Chinese ships, including the Shandong aircraft carrier, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday,...
MARIGOT: France and the Netherlands have signed a historic accord demarcating the border between the two countries on...