Huzaifa makes his presence felt at National Games

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Army upset 5th seed Mohammad Abid from Wapda as 34th National Games tennis (Individual) event began here at the PTF Complex courts Friday.
Huzaifa, who was busy training in Florida (USA) Academy, is currently here to compete in the National Games. The youngster beat a Pakistan Davis Cup player 6-1, 6-3 to make it to the next round. Huzaifa, drawn to play against Aqeel Khan in the final, was too good in his match against Abid. Aqeel also won his match easily against Israr Gul of KPK 6-0, 6-3.
Results: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) bt Israr Gul (KPK) 6-0 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Zubair Raja (Sindh) 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan (Army) bt Asad Zaman (Punjab) 6-3, 6-2; Huzaifa A. Rehman (Army) bt Muhammad Abid (Pub) 6-1, 6-3.
