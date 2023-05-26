Contempt of court case: IHC directs IGP to appear in person on 31st

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed IGP Islamabad to appear in person before it on May 31 in contempt of court case in connection with rearresting Shireen Mazari despite court orders.

The court also sought written reply from him. The contempt of court case came up for hearing before single bench of IHC led by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Thursday. Imman Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari, appeared in the court along with her counsel Zainab Janjua. Expressing resentment over non-appearance of IG Islamabad, the court remarked this is contempt of court case and he should have been here. Additional Attorney General (AAG) said IG is before bench No 1 and he will come here within some time.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked, “You should have told earlier why the entire machinery of the state is active. You should have told the court this all is politicking and it has no relevance with the cases. Apparently IG preferred Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi order to this court order.” The court directed IG Islamabad to appear before it in person on May 31.