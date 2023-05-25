Tribals demand families’ repatriation in Tirah

JAMRUD: Tribal elders on Wednesday demanded the government to repatriate the displaced families of Tirah valley in their native areas in a dignified manner. They said that the families had been homeless for 12 years and even today they are waiting to go to their homes in the second phase of repatriation as they are living a difficult life. The repatriation of the victims of Kukikhel tribespersons had been divided into three phases. In the first phase, the people returned to Rajgal area, but now there are problems in the second phase. They appealed to the government to start expedite the second phase and also launch the third phase as soon as possible so that people can go to their native homes with dignity and live a normal life.