Thursday May 25, 2023
KMC revamps dilapidated Rashid Minhas Road portion

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2023

The KMC has recently completed the carpeting of a significant stretch of Rashid Minhas Road running from Chase Up Store near Nipa to the Sindbad Amusement Park in Karachi's District East, Gulshan Iqbal Town. KMC Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction at the completion of the road carpeting with approximately 100,000 square feet of the road surface covered.