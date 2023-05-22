Cholera outbreak kills 10 in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 10 people near South Africa´s capital of Pretoria, health authorities said Sunday, urging the public to be “extra vigilant”.
The Department of Health in Pretoria´s Gauteng province said 95 people visited a local hospital since Monday showing cholera symptoms, including diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea.
Lab tests on Sunday confirmed at least 19 were cases of cholera, the department said in a statement, adding 37 people were still undergoing treatment. The victims included a three-year-old child and nine adults.
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the provincial head for health, said additional staff, including medics and nurses, were being mobilised to deal with the outbreak, which was centred in Hammanskraal, an area north of Pretoria.
“We would like to reiterate and urge the public to avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
