Supply of water restored after cleaning operation

Islamabad:The civic agency has fully restored the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of sector G-10 where some kind of maintenance work was underway in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

An official of the civic agency has informed that there was no shortage of water and they were carrying out necessary water cleaning and hygiene operations to ensure the supply of quality drinking water to the residents. "We will continue this work step by step for which supply of water will be discontinued for some time in those sectors where it will be done. We have enough storage of water and are providing water to the residents as per schedule," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the water management plan devised by the civic agency is also focusing on improving the quality of water. There has been a rise in waterborne diseases due to which the city managers are trying hard to improve the quality of drinking water and sanitation work in the federal capital. They have also taken notice of the wastage of clean drinking water on a regular basis for washing cars and garages in violation of laws.

The official said they are giving high importance to the suggestions given by a team of French experts that visited Islamabad in the recent past and held detailed discussions with the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding water management in the capital city.

"There is a gap between demand and supply of water but we have a plan to reduce it with a number of steps especially keeping vigil over wastage of clean drinking water. We have introduced new laws to stop the wastage of water in residential and commercial areas," he said.