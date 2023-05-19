International Museum Day celebrated

Islamabad:Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) proudly joined museums worldwide in celebrating International Museum Day on Thursday (May 18).

This day, as stated by the International Council of Museums, aims to raise awareness about the significance of museums as valuable platforms for promoting global harmony and development. The event focused on the importance of museums in preserving and promoting cultural heritage and fostering education and research.

The theme for the 2023 International Museum Day was "Museums, Sustainability, and Well-being." This theme emphasised the crucial role that museums play in advancing concepts of well-being and sustainability. Museums contribute to these goals by gathering, conserving, and showcasing artefacts that narrate the history of our planet and its diverse life forms.

The celebration of International Museum Day at Pakistan Museum of Natural History successfully attracted a diverse audience, including students, families, and individuals passionate about history, science, and culture. The event highlighted the museum's commitment to promoting equity, inclusion, and lifelong learning.

Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer, the Director General of Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH), actively engaged with visitors from the National Training Centre of Special Persons (NTCSP), which operates under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). To commemorate International Museum Day, 130 persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 70 caretakers visited PMNH. Dr. Tanveer's presence and interaction with them and the general public highlighted the museum's commitment to fostering a meaningful and inclusive experience for all visitors. As a symbolic gesture, Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig (SI), the Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, participated in the ceremonial cake cutting adorned with the theme picture. This act symbolized unity and shared celebration among all present, serving as a reminder of the significance of International Museum Day and the collective effort required to preserve and promote cultural heritage.

The chairman's presence also provided an opportunity for attendees to interact and share their thoughts and experiences regarding the museum and its exhibits. Throughout the day, visitors had the opportunity to explore various exhibitions showcasing Pakistan's rich natural history, including geological treasures, diverse flora and fauna, and cultural artefacts. Knowledgeable museum staff provided guided tours to enhance visitors' understanding and appreciation of the exhibits. Dr. Saima Huma Tanveer expressed her gratitude to all the visitors and participants who made the day a resounding success.