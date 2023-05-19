Qadri completes English translation of Quran

LAHORE:Founder chairman of Tehreek Minhajul Quran (TMQ) Dr Tahirul Qadri has completed English translation of Holy Quran and its printing will start in the current month, says a TMQ spokesperson in a statement here on Thursday.

The launching ceremony of the Quran in English titled ‘The Manifest Quran’ will be held in the UK al-Hidayah Camp in the month of August and its launching in Pakistan will be held later, the spokesperson said.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri holds the distinction of being the first person in the Muslim world to translate the Holy Quran in two languages. He had earlier translated the Divine Book in Urdu titled ‘Irfan-ul-Quran’ and from Urdu it was translated into English under the title of ‘The Glorious Quran’, the spokesperson said, adding that now Dr Qadri has translated Quran directly from Arabic into modern day English language. This translation is unique as it uses easy-to-understand English language that is being taught, read and spoken by the students and other segments of society.

The translation of the Holy Quran into modern English language is a godsend gift and a moment of joy for the entire Muslim Ummah and the English world along with the colleagues of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran around the world. In a resolution MQI’s Central leaders congratulate Dr Tahirul Qadri on completion of translation of Quran from Arabic to English.