May 9 to be remembered as blackest day in country’s history: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri has expressed grief over incidents that took place in the country on May 9, stating that the date will be remembered as the blackest day in the country’s history.

She expressed these views while speaking at a joint press conference along with Murtaza Wahab, adviser to the Sindh CM on law, here on Wednesday.

“The entire country is upset with what happened on May 9 as security installations were attacked, the Pakistani flag was burnt, historical buildings were set on fire, public and personal property was destroyed and damaged, animals were burnt alive, personal property of media personnel was set on fire and the list goes on. All this was done on instructions of the PTI leadership to bring disgrace to the nation,” she said.

Lambasting the PTI, the minister said, there are multiple video evidences of “this fascist party promoting terrorism in Pakistan and blind followers of this party who vandalised state property will be dealt with an iron hand”. “The PTI leadership repeatedly asked their followers to come out of their homes and attack the Corps Commander’s House and other important installations.”

She said PTI leaders kept pressurising people to vandalise state property and harm state institutions. “Pakistan is our red line and anyone who tries to cross it will have to face the wrath of the people. We only exist because of our country.”

Ironically, she said, none of the PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, condemned the recent tragic incidents. “The entire political career of Imran Khan is based on creating conspiracies, blaming others, promoting anarchy, chaos, enmity, and mischief just to satisfy his ego and lust for power,” said the minister.

She recalled that when Benazir Bhutto was martyred in 2007, the Pakistan Peoples Party asked its workers to stay calm and not to destroy public or private property because her party believed in peace and supremacy of rule and law unlike the PTI that promoted terrorism because their leader was arrested “for being involved in corruption worth millions of dollars”.