Greater cooperation among world democracies advocated

Islamabad:The International Parliamentary Convention advocated greater cooperation among world democracies to promote democratic values, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.

In a document adopted at the conclusion here, the two-day event titled "My Constitution Guarantee of My Freedom" also called for the balance of the trichotomy of powers to promote peace, and prosperity for a secure sustainable, and prosperous future for coming generations.

According to it, parliamentary supremacy, rule of law, and independence of the judiciary as envisaged by the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the constitutions of Pakistan and other democracies have to be respected for a just social and political order to ensure freedoms.

The participants reaffirmed the need to work together in unison to ensure the well-being and protection of fundamental rights and prosperity of people as enshrined in the constitutions of their countries.

They highlighted their desire to work together to strengthen their role of presentation, legislation, and oversight as elected representatives of the people. Earlier, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP chairperson Shazia Marri said the BISP had empowered nine million women in Pakistan through various initiatives.

She highlighted the importance of constitutional provisions and their protection for the development of the country. While talking about democracy in Pakistan, Ms. Marri said that separation of power is a fundamental principle of democracy which if trampled can impede development in the country.

Senator Zafarullah Khan stressed the importance of trichotomy of power in protecting human rights and proposed making constitutional courts in the country. Former senator Safdar Abbasi shed light on the understanding of the spirit behind the words of the Constitution.