Financial troubles

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is facing a severe financial crisis where it cannot even pay the salaries of government employees on time. This is due to poor management and policies. The Sehat Insaf Card was the mega project of the PTI government. But it has made the provincial government owe a large sum of money in debt.

There were many loopholes in the scheme, and it ended up providing no relief to the deserving. The provincial government should have used the data registered under the BISP to ensure that all needy people have access to affordable healthcare. This never happened. The provincial government is now bearing the brunt of ill-thought-out policies introduced by the last government.

M Saad Jamil

Peshawar