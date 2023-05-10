Financial troubles

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is facing a severe financial crisis where it cannot even pay the salaries of government employees on time. This is due to poor management and policies. The Sehat Insaf Card was the mega project of the PTI government. But it has made the provincial government owe a large sum of money in debt.
There were many loopholes in the scheme, and it ended up providing no relief to the deserving. The provincial government should have used the data registered under the BISP to ensure that all needy people have access to affordable healthcare. This never happened. The provincial government is now bearing the brunt of ill-thought-out policies introduced by the last government.
M Saad Jamil
Peshawar
Wahi Pandhi is located in District Dadu, Sindh. Its population is more than one hundred thousand. It also has a...
The residents of Karachi face acute shortages of electricity and gas, and it seems no one is willing to listen to...
This refers to the news report, ‘Emergency plan ready to rid country of crises: Imran’ . Does it mean that Imran...
Two news items published some time back are enough to wake up Pakistani leaders and force them to take appropriate...
Schools in Pakistan pay no attention to the importance of teaching children in their national language. Most parents...
Nasirabad is a significantly large district of Balochistan in terms of agriculture. But it is disappointing to reveal...