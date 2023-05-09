BISP providing financial assistance to 9m families: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Benzair Income Support Programme (BISP) is providing financial support to 9 million poorest families, which is around 24 percent of the total population in Pakistan.

During a conference in Murree, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said there is still a huge gap and people suffering from poverty are looking towards the government for financial assistance.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is contributing towards the better health of infants and their mothers belonging from poor households, said Marri. She added it is also providing educational stipend to needy children, which resulted in an increase in the enrollment of children in schools. Benazir Income Support Programme continues to be a beacon of hope for millions of underprivileged families across the country, she remarked.