BISP providing financial assistance to 9m families: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Benzair Income Support Programme (BISP) is providing financial support to 9 million poorest families, which is around 24 percent of the total population in Pakistan.
During a conference in Murree, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said there is still a huge gap and people suffering from poverty are looking towards the government for financial assistance.
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is contributing towards the better health of infants and their mothers belonging from poor households, said Marri. She added it is also providing educational stipend to needy children, which resulted in an increase in the enrollment of children in schools. Benazir Income Support Programme continues to be a beacon of hope for millions of underprivileged families across the country, she remarked.
By Sohail KhanISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday questioned the constitution of full court for hearing the pleas,...
ISLAMABAD: A total of 26,266 students have been enrolled in public sector schools across Gilgit-Baltistan in just two...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the government is committed to ensuring...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has brought amendments for import of temporary vehicles into Pakistan....
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet on Monday approved fixing maximum retail prices of four...
The accurate number of passengers remains unknown; Only 40 used a ticket, while numerous others had none