Pakistan fall to NZ, slip to No 3 in ODI rankings

New Zealand´s players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan´s Shan Masood (R) during the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 7, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s reign as the world’s top ranked ODI team turned out to be short lived as they dropped to No 3 after falling to New Zealand in the fifth and final One-day International here at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

Beaten comprehensively in the first four games of the series, New Zealand finally produced an emphatic performance to earn a consolation 47-run triumph despite a solid rearguard action from Iftikhar Ahmed. The big-hitting middle-order batsman smashed an unbeaten 94 from 72 balls with the help of two sixes and eight fours to give Pakistan hopes of a 5-0 clean sweep after the hosts had slumped to 66-4 while chasing a victory target of 300.

However, in the end, Iftikhar’s valiant effort went in vain as he fell short of partners after No 11 Haris Rauf got run out and the Pakistanis were bowled out for 252 in 46.1 overs. The defeat in the dead rubber was Pakistan’s only blemish in the five-match series during which they rose to No.1 in the ODI rankings following a big win in Friday night’s fourth ODI at the National Stadium.

There were high hopes as Sunday’s game was skipper Babar Azam’s 100th ODI appearance. The maestro was in sublime form in Wednesday’s outing and scored a match-winning ton. However, there was disappointment for Babar’s fans on Sunday as he fell cheaply for 1. Fakhar Zaman, the in-form opener scored a painstaking 33 from 64 balls while the likes of Shan Masood (7) and Mohammad Rizwan (9) also failed to impress in the run-chase.

A 97-run partnership between Iftikhar and Agha Salman, who hit a run-a-ball 57, put Pakistan in a good position but the hosts were unable to capitalise on the impressive stand. Earlier, fifties from Will Young and Tom Latham propelled New Zealand’s innings as the tourists opted to bat first in their bid to earn a face-saving win. Young was in fine touch during his 91-ball 87. Latham scored 59 from 58 balls while Mark Chapman hit a useful cameo of 43 from 33 balls. New Zealand could have posted a much higher total than 299 but Pakistan’s impressive attack bowled a series of tight overs. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with 3-46 while spinners Usama Mir and Shadab Khan took two wickets apiece.