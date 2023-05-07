PTI stage rallies in support of chief justice

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday staged rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The rallies were taken out in almost all districts of the province on the call of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. In the provincial capital, the rally was taken out on GT Road.

The PTI workers were seen carrying placards and banners to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the government was putting pressure on judges in a bid to make them give verdicts in its favour.

“We will not allow the elections. We will not allow the rulers to violate the law and Constitution,” said one of the speakers. They urged the chief justice not to bow to pressure and order holding polls in Punjab as early as possible.

Rallies were also taken out in all other big cities as well as merged districts.