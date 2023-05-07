Feel honoured to have made Pakistan top ODI team: Babar

KARACHI: Skipper Babar Azam has said he feels "honoured" to have taken Pakistan to the top of ODI rankings. After Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series, stretching their lead to 4-0 lead, their score of 112 increased to 113.483, making them the top team in the world.

Babar said during a post-match video released by PCB: “It is an honour for me that I’m the captain of the number one ODI team in the world. I would like to congratulate the players and the entire nation for this achievement.

“The players performed in different conditions and difficult situations which improved our confidence.

“I always tell the players that they are here because they are the best in the business."

The skipper, who also scored a record-breaking century in the match, said that the team has chased down big totals and also defending small totals.

"We have a good team combination, with the bowlers and batters contributing to the team’s victories,” he said.

In order to cement their place at the top, Pakistan will have to win the series 5-0. A defeat in the last ODI on Sunday will see them drop to the number-three spot with Australia reclaiming their number-one ranking.

Azam scored a superb century to help Pakistan register a thumping 102-run victory in the fourth match against New Zealand in Karachi. Azam scored a 117-ball 107 and also became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, as his team made 334-6 in their 50 overs.

His 18th ODI hundred took him past the mark in his 97th innings in the format, beating former South Africa batter Hashim Amla's previous record of 101 innings.

New Zealand were bowled out for 232 in 43.4 overs with skipper Tom Latham (60), Mark Chapman (46), and Daryl Mitchell (34) offering some resistance.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir led Pakistan's bowling charge with a career-best 4-43 while pacers Mohammad Wasim (3-40) and Haris Rauf (2-37) also impressed.