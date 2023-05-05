Exhibition of works by Chinese students

LAHORE:Year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the launching of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). To celebrate this, Department of History, Arts and Cultural Heritage, University of Education organised an art exhibition by Chinese students and a discussion forum in collaboration with Hebei University of Fine Arts and Pak-China Cultural Educational Exchange Forum at the Lahore Museum.

Many students from China are studying in Pakistan; 12 to 15 art students come every year from China to do PhD in Art History. They are doing research on Gandhara civilisation. At present, seven artists are studying in Lahore. They are working on relief, Chinese traditional and contemporary art, art teacher Sadaf Naeem said. R.M Naeem, a distinguished artist at the inaugural ceremony, said the artworks on exhibit are deeply rooted in their tradition. Apart from paintings and their prints on display, were some petite pots made to perfection by Fang Yun.