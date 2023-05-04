Dubai aims to double economy by 2033 with tourism as key driver

DUBAI: Dubai is eyeing to double its economy by 2033 with a focus on tourism, as it gathers global travel sector leaders in the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

With Pakistan setting a pavilion for a first in ATM, the 4-day expo (May 1-4) at Dubai's World Trade Centre is featuring more than 2,000 exhibitors and 34,000 attendees from over 150 countries.

The expo represents an opportunity to forge new connections, share insights, and showcase innovations that could help expedite the tourism industry. In 2022, ATM attracted 1,500 exhibitors with representatives from 150 global destinations, and in 2023, the show is expecting more than 34,000 participants from the world, contributing to Dubai's economic agenda - D33.

At the start of this year, Dubai government launched a Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), aiming to double the economy by 2033 and position itself in one of the topmost global cities in the world.

The city has been a major gateway for international trade and commerce as it's located at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and Africa. Dubai’s economy is diversified with support of a range of industries such as real estate, construction, tourism, oil and natural gas, logistics, and financial services.

The city received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022, growing 97 percent year on year from the 7.28 million tourist arrivals in 2021 - hit by Covid-19, according Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

In first quarter of 2023, Dubai has welcomed 4.67 million international overnight visitors, compared to 3.97 million tourists during the same period in 2022. "Q1 2023 has set us off on a very strong trajectory for the year and is driving us closer towards realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai to make Dubai the most visited and re-visited destination," Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of DET, said.

The coming decade would see the industry going through extraordinary phases of transformation, in terms of infrastructure, technology, attractions and experiences, with a focus on achieving the goals of the D33, he added.

Pakistan has set a pavilion in ATM for a first, with 14 companies participating from the country. "The response has been good and we look forward to promoting tourism in Pakistan through ATM," an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told the scribe.

Saudi Arabia has also become a formidable presence on the show floor at ATM, showing giga projects of Vision 2030, with an ambition to attract 100 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Dubai is now not only known for its record-breaking buildings, but the city has been voted the world's most popular destination for holidaymakers in TripAdvisor's 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards.

The event ATM has made a net-zero pledge, and set out 30 sustainable goals, many of which call on its key stakeholders, including exhibitors, to get on ."The year [2023] will focus on environmental sustainability by inspiring collective action through a nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices," Gemma Greenwood, editor director of ATM, was quoted in ATM's 2023 yearbook. Dubai is also working on free zones to transform the emirate into a top global economic city within a decade.