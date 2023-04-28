Ahmadi lawyer booked

Police on Thursday booked a lawyer belonging to the Ahmadiyya community in a case for allegedly using ‘Syed’ in his name.

The FIR was registered under Section 298-B of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint of another lawyer, Muhammad Azhar Khan, at the City Courts Police Station. The complainant stated that he appeared in the court of a District South judge on Thursday for an application for the transfer of an FIR when the lawyer of a suspect, namely Liaquat, also submitted his letter of attorney to the court, using ‘Syed’ before his name.

On the other hand, the Ahmadiyya community expressed concern over the registration of a case against the lawyer. Amir Mehmood, the spokesperson for the community, said: “This is the second case to have been registered against the same lawyer on the same grounds.” He said the same lawyer had been booked on November 21, 2022 at the City Courts Police Station in a case registered under sections 298-B and 298-C of the PPC for using ‘Syed’ as a prefix to his name.