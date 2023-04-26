French court halts clearance of Indian Ocean island slum

MAMOUDZOU, France: A French court halted the controversial clearance of a slum due on Tuesday in the Indian Ocean island territory of Mayotte, dealing a blow to a major operation by the Paris government aimed at improving security.

The operation to clear slums on Mayotte and expel illegal migrants has sparked clashes between local youth and security forces as well as tensions with neighbouring Comoros. The operation, called Operation Wuambushu (“Take Back” in the local language), aims to improve living conditions for Mayotte locals in France´s poorest department, one of several French overseas territories that span the Caribbean to the Pacific.

A court in the main city of Mamoudzou on Tuesday stopped the clearance of one slum in the area of Koungou at the last minute, saying the action had no legal foundation and threatened public liberties. The local administration said it would appeal. The clearance was supposed to mark a bold start to the operation which has no formal beginning or end date.