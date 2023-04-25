Political discord: Kundi for adherence to Constitution

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said all state institutions should work within the constitutional domain.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of elders, party workers and media persons who called on him here on Eidul Fitr. Faisal Kundi said the judiciary and the parliament should avoid confrontation.

Conducting elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the Supreme Court was supposed to dispense justice, he maintained. The minister said that the negotiation was a political process, which was pursued by the political parties.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had constituted a three-member committee to approach the coalition parties and the PTI to talk out the issues and steer the county out of the prevailing predicament.

He said the PPP believed that the Parliament was the right forum for the political parties to initiate a dialogue for resolving issues. Faisal Kundi said that PPP favoured dialogue in order to promote democracy and bring political stability to the country.

He said concerns of some other parties including the PPP about negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were based on reality as the PTI government had created an atmosphere of hatred in politics.