Two young men drown off Sandspit and Manora

Two young men drowned while bathing in the sea at the Sandspit and Manora beaches in the jurisdiction of the Mauripur police station on Sunday, the second day of Eidul Fitr.

According to Sub-Inspector Sarfaraz, acting SHO, the two men were picnicking at the beaches with their respective friends and relatives. Police said the deceased were identified as 22-year-old Abdul Kalam, son of Naseeb Khan, and 23-year-old Ghulam Shabbir, son of Ghulam Mustafa.

Kalam was a resident of Ittehad Town, while Shabbir was a resident of Shafiq Colony in the New Karachi neighbourhood. Police said the parents of the deceased hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officials handed over the bodies of the deceased to their respective families after completing the legal formalities.