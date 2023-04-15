Caretaker Punjab govt to lose legitimacy today: Mazari

PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari said Friday that April 14 is the last date for the legal status of the caretaker government in Punjab.

“Today is the last date of the legitimacy of the caretaker government in Punjab as their 90-day period is over at midnight tonight,” she said in a message on her Twitter handler.

PTI leader pointed out that anything they do (the caretaker government) or any cheque they sign today (April 15) will be illegal.

In another tweet, she said, “Our state & this incompetent cabal of crooks still hidebound in USA-fear mode, which is why imported FM skipped most important Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan. We need to realise the USA prioritises military alliances including with India”.

“China is now a regional power using diplomacy and economic outreach to move the region towards peace and counter US military-centric foreign policy. KSA’s moves for ending the Yemen war are again a major positive development. We need to be in the centre of these emerging dynamics not on the periphery watching, thru US-tainted lenses, the world passes us by.”

She wrote, “After China brought about a rapprochement between KSA & Iran, KSA takes initiative to end Syria’s isolation. KSA is really moving rapidly to change the dynamics of the region for the better. Bahrain & Qatar have also reestablished diplomatic relations”.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted that his party lawmakers Faheem Khan and Ataullah have decided to attend the in-camera session of the National Assembly and both members will arrive at the National Assembly to attend the session shortly from now.

About the formation of a new government after the disqualification of AJK premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, he claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has completed preparations to form the government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir once again.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the largest party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by representation: Even after the court’s decision, the government will be formed by PTI,” he said.

He added that the consultation process has been completed on important issues for the formation of government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as Pervaiz Khattak is in Muzaffarabad to prepare a comprehensive consultation and strategy with the parliamentary party there. “After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s final approval for the post of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the announcement to this effect will be made,” he said.

He contended those linking the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with conspiracy theories will have to face disappointment here too, adding that PTI will form the government and advance the agenda of welfare and development of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.