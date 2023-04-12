Heads of depts not conducting audit should go home: PAC

Heads of depts not conducting audit should go home —Public Accounts Committee website/file

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered an audit of eight institutions, including Ogra and PTCL. It also directed to conduct of the performance audit of Nepra first.

The Public Accounts Committee held its meeting on Tuesday with Chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair.

During the PAC meeting, audit objections to the Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Industries and Production for the financial year 2020-21 were examined. The departments that were resisting the audit included Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET), Telecom Foundation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Frequency Allocation Board, Nepra and Ogra. On the audit of regulatory bodies, the chairman PAC said the Constitution has to be followed, as the performance audit and financial audit were necessary under the Constitution. “Even the Supreme Court or the High Court could not be left on the matter of Constitution,” he said.

He said FIA assistance should also be sought for the performance audit of Nepra. “If they refuse, I will ask any other organisation to do a forced audit,” he warned.

The chairman asked the Auditor General of Pakistan to submit a compliance report of the audit and performance audit of the eight departments within 15 days to the committee.

He said Pakistan’s share in PTCL is 62%, while Etisalat still owes $800 million. He was told PTCL has got the stay order from the Sindh High Court on the verbal orders of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Though Ogra and Nepra told the committee that the financial audit of these departments is going on, issues are still arising on the matter of performance audit, as the regulatory bodies do not fall under the ministries concerned.

The chairman said no organisation can deviate from the Constitution, and the parliament has the authority to conduct audit. “Do not force us to take strict action. If the departments do not obey us, some other method can be adopted to conduct their audit,” he warned.

He said the heads of the departments not conducting the audit should resign and go home.

The chairman asked the head of Nepra about his salary and perks. The Nepra head replied his salary is Rs790,000 with no additional perks and privileges.

Secretary Cabinet Division said there are some reservations regarding the audit of the regulatory authorities, and there are some problems. In this regard, there is a need to solve the problems faced by them, he told the committee.

Member PAC Sheikh Rohail Asghar raised the issue of audit report of Islamabad Club and said the chairman PAC had ordered an audit report of the Club but it was not submitted.

The chairman PAC also took notice of sale and supply of substandard and adulterated ghee at the Utility Stores. The committee was told despite stopping supply of gee from two companies due to its low quality, the supply to the Utility Stores was still going on.

The chairman expressed his annoyance and said the Utility Stores officials were lying on the PAC forum. “Substandard and adulterated ghee was being sold at the Utility Stores Corporation.” He sought a report on it.

The chairman raised questions on the way flour was being distributed, saying the citizens are losing their lives to get free flour. “The distribution of flour should be done through Utility Stores,” he suggested.