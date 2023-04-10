Three youngsters killed, one injured in accident on Expressway

Islamabad: Three youths were killed and one was wounded critically in a road accident when a vehicle rammed into a truck at Islamabad Expressway Sunday noon.

The driver of the car lost control of the steering due to speeding and the car crashed into the truck, the people who witnessed the road crash told the police. Four close friend car riders – Abbas Shah, 20, son of Nazar Shah, Abbas Ahmad, 12, son of Syed Arab, Saad, 24, son of Mohammad Zameer and Zaman, 17 son of Faiz – who were living in the same street of Fazaiya Colony, got a car bearing registration number CW-836 Toyota GLI on rent to learn driving and straightaway plied the car on Expressway, the police said and added that the car was driven by Abbas Ahmad who was not a perfect driver and was driving recklessly on the busy highway and rammed the car into a truck (No. GLTA-6770) from the rear. The volunteers, passers-by, and locals pulled out the victims, trapped in the wreckage and shifted them to PIMS, police said and added that two riders, Abbas Shah and Abbas Ahmad expired on the spot while Saad and Zaman were shifted to PIMS in critical condition but Saad succumbed to his injuries in the hospital during the surgery.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene but the heirs of the victim decided not to proceed with any case against the truck driver, while, Mohammad Ibrahim, brother of Abbas told the police that his brother and his friends were not perfect drivers and hired the car to learn driving. The Koral police have handed over the bodies to their heirs after carrying out post-mortems of the body, the police said. Traffic Sergeant Inspector Qasim, said in his report that the police are tracing the truck driver through the truck registration record to complete the legal procedure.