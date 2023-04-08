Four suspects linked to int’l drug trafficking network held

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Special Branch on Friday carried out a joint operation in the Neelam Colony area of Clifton, resulting in the arrest of four suspects linked to an international drug trafficking network.

The AVCC spokesperson identified the suspects asRiaz, Zaigham, Azam and Umar Shehzad. According to the AVCC police, Shehzad was the mastermind of the group and dealt in drugs in Malaysia. He was arrested in Malaysia some time ago.

In an operation, 78 capsules filled with heroin were also seized, with a total weight of more than one kilogram. The value of drug in the world market is close to five million dollars, according to SSP AVCC Abdur Rahim Sherazi. In addition to the drug capsules, tools, documents and other equipment for making capsules were also seized during the operation.

Gangsters arrested

In a joint operation conducted by Rangers and police on Friday, two alleged members of the Lyari gang war were arrested for threatening and demanding extortion money from a trader in the old city area.

The suspects, Subhan and Mazhar Ali, were apprehended during a raid at the Moin Chowk area of the Risala locality, where an exchange of fire took place. According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the suspects were involved in extortion, robbery and street crime. The suspects had also threatened a trader in the Jodia Bazaar area for extortion money. As a result of the firing, both suspects were arrested in an injured state, while their third companion managed to escape under the cover of fire.