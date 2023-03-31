Suspects flee after dropping woman’s body in hospital

LAHORE: Two unidentified persons dropped off the body of a 25-year-old woman at General Hospital in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Thursday and escaped. On the information of the hospital administration, the police detained a suspect. The body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

arrested: A team of Special Operation Cell has reached here from Dubai after arresting a professional shooter and extortionist, Abdul Jabbar.

More than six cases were registered against the accused in different police stations. The accused wanted by the police of different police stations of Gujranwala division in several cases had escaped Dubai two years ago. It is noteworthy that during the last two months, Punjab Police teams have arrested 18 dangerous proclaimed offenders from other countries including America, Britain, Europe, South Africa, Greece and Gulf states and brought them to Pakistan. The accused had fled Dubai two years ago after the incident. The IG gave Shabash to CPO Gujranwala Rana Ayaz Saleem and the team who arrested the dangerous proclaimed offender.