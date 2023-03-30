SAPM Irfan Qadir tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Irfan Qadir.
Irfan tendered his resignation in the morning, which was accepted by the prime minister and a notification was issued. It is reported that Irfan tendered his resignation after embarrassment in the Supreme Court and the prime minister accepted it with an immediate effect.
Qadir appeared before the Supreme Court as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) representative on the PTI petition against postponement of elections. The chief justice refused to accept him as the ECP counsel and he left the court.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the PTI’s plea seeking early scrutiny of...
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates has appreciated development-oriented economic policies initiated by the present...
ISLAMABAD: Japan has funded a project for installing solar panels in schools in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According...
PESHAWAR: In an unusual incident, a red-faced caretaker minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a presser against his...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday issued instructions to the Balochistan IGP to...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill permission to travel to the United...