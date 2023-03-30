SAPM Irfan Qadir tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Irfan Qadir.

Irfan tendered his resignation in the morning, which was accepted by the prime minister and a notification was issued. It is reported that Irfan tendered his resignation after embarrassment in the Supreme Court and the prime minister accepted it with an immediate effect.

Qadir appeared before the Supreme Court as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) representative on the PTI petition against postponement of elections. The chief justice refused to accept him as the ECP counsel and he left the court.