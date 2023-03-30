Arrangements reviewed at free flour mega points

Rawalpindi: Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha visited free flour mega points established at Liaquat Bagh, Double Road and Naseerabad, says a press release.

The health minister reviewed the supply of flour to the citizens. He asked the citizens about the supply of flour and directed the staff to be gentle with the citizens. On this occasion, he also informed the citizens about registration for getting free flour.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said on this occasion that a large number of citizens are there to get flour, good quality flour is being provided that is a people-friendly initiative of the government in the month of Ramazan and the best arrangements for citizens at all flour points have been made. He said that people are satisfied with the quality of flour and a regular quality control system has been made by the administration and action will be taken against those flour mills which compromise on quality and fines will also be imposed.

Talking to the citizens, Dr. Jamal Nasir said sms CNIC to 8070 before coming to the ‘atta’ point and come to the ‘atta’ points after confirming the eligibility. He said that the Rawalpindi administration has started a shuttle service from Liaquat Bagh and Double Road flour points to the office of the Benazir Income Support Programme in Scheme III so that unregistered people can register themselves for obtaining flour. Commissioner Rawal­pindi Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the citizens are being provided two and three bags together, due to which the rush of people at the flour points will gradually decrease in the next few days.